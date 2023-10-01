Life Is a Fight, Pilgrimage And Battlefield

” For though we live in the world, we do not wage war as the world does. The weapons we fight with are not the weapons of the world. On the contrary, they have divine power to demolish strongholds.” 2Cor.10:3-4 (NIV) There’s no battle-free phase of life. Life is a battlefield, not a playground and not funfair. Every believer is in a battle. It is a struggle of life and death.

•It takes a fighting spirit to make the most of life and experience speed in life. The Christian life is a battle. I have been following Jesus for over four decades. As I look back at these years, they’ve been years of great blessing, more than I could have asked or even imagined.

At the same time, there have been many challenges and obstacles. The God of the Universe is greater than our enemy, and it is through prayer that we invite Him into a situation.

We do engage fight in various ways such as:

1.The fight to maintain faith: A corrupt faith cannot move God and whatever mountain you are going through. You wage the spiritual battle of faith to preserve your testimony. In today’s corruptible world, it is required of you to fight to maintain your faith.

2. The fight against the forces of evil. We live in a world of wickedness. You don’t need to offend anybody to come against wicked people, so you must be aware of that. Anything that is good, demons are against it.

3. The fight against negative emotions. Ps 42:5 Why art thou cast down, O my soul? and why art thou disquieted in me? hope thou in God: for I shall yet praise him for the help of his countenance. Fights against depression, fear, anxiety, low self-worth is a must and it must be done regularly.

Satan is not your friend, do not negotiate with him. And stop living a careless life. There are people that are too discouraged to have any advantage in life; you must fight it. Depression brings destruction and damnation; when you agree to be offended, you have made yourself a prey to be eliminated.

4.The fight to fulfil purpose and destiny. Prov.19:21 “There are many devices in a man’s heart; nevertheless, the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand. It is the fight to become all that God wants you to become. The Devil is afraid of what you are to become in God and not in yourself. If you want to become anything without God, it is a daydream.

Is there any benefit of a fighting spirit? Yes, you receive the help of God when you are fighting the good fight of faith. The anointing of God keeps on increasing in your life to do exploits when you stand for the truth and not supporting evil. You will not lack the strength of God, when you choose to stand for God in all what you are doing.

Your inheritance is possessed by God if you refuse to let God be disappointed in you through your deeds, your actions. You have the joy of victory over the devil, and you become a Victor. You gain Supernatural speed to your lofty heights in life. Spiritual or physical stagnation will be far from those who gain supernatural speed.