Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala is unperturbed following a string of criticism that trailed her goal celebration in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Australia in the second group game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Nine minutes after replacing Uchenna Kanu’s in the five-goal thriller, the striker netted Super Falcons’ third goal after having been teed up by Rasheedat Ajibade. In the process, she becomes the first African to score in three FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Celebrating that feat, the 29-year-old pulled off her jersey and was ultimately cautioned by ref- The 18th Dr. Prince Joseph Ademiluyi Tennis Clinic and Tournament came to a colourful end at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja at the weekend with winners emerging in seven categories.

Tesese Ahinjer won the red ball final at the expense of Zara Adegoe while Korede Ogubnkolade emerged winner in the orange ball category, Semilore Majekodunmi and Duro Adewunmi took the girls’ and boys’ under 14 titles by beating Simi Adewunmi and Fawaz Sulaiman respectively while Terten Ahinjer defeated Blake Akpan to rule the boy’s under 16 class.

Bisola Odukoya and Adesewa Olaniyan were the queens of the under 12 and under 14 categories as the oeree Esther Staubli. Her jubilation inspired contrasting comments on social media, with many questioning her faith and morality. In a recent social media post, the Barcelona star spoke about her father’s reaction to her goal against the 2023 FIFA World Cup co-hosts.

“My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, Life is a collection of moment,” Oshoala wrote on Instagram. Although Australia added a third goal courtesy of Alanna Kennedy’s late effort, Randy Waldrum’s women secured victory to lead Group B with four points. Nigeria face debutants Ireland in their last group match at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with the Afri- cans needing a point to qualify for the Round of 16.