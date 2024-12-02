Life Business To Grow Global Insurance Premium By 2.6%

Share

Swiss Re Institute in its Sigma study 5/2024, entitled “Growth in the shadow of (geo)politics – Global economic and insurance market outlook 2025 – 26”, has forecasts a 2.6 per cent annual increase in global insurance premiums in 2025 and 2026.

Atlas Magazine, quoting the report, said the growth would be driven by the life business, which is expected to record a three per cent turnover progression over the next two years.

Rising real wages, persistently high interest rates in key markets, an ageing population and an expanding middle class in emerging markets are expected to bolster global demand for life insurance.

As far as the non-life segment is concerned, premium growth is expected to slow down in 2025 and 2026 to 2.3 per cent. This is below the 3.1 per cent average posted over the past five years.

Despite this downturn, Swiss Re Institute expects to see improvements in non-life insurers’ investment income, underpinned by a persistently high-interest rate environment.

Recall that Sigma study (No. 3/2024) had reported that the premium volume of the global insurance market reached $7 186 billion in 2023, respreanting an increase of 6.1 per cent over one year.

The United States and China remain the world’s largest insurance markets, ranking first and second respectively. A strong premium growth enabled the United Kingdom to move to the third place, overtaking Japan, which now holds the fourth position.

In its report, Swiss Re forecasts that India, currently ranked 10th, would become one of the fastestgrowing insurance markets within the next five years.

