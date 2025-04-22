Life And Times Of Pope Francis

Share

Yesterday the world woke up to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Announcing the death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

