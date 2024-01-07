Life and Death (2)

TEXT: Genesis 3:1-11; John 3:15-18; Romans 8:1-2; Romans 6:23; Hebrews 9:27; Revelation 21:27; Revelation 20:10-15 Genesis 3:4. “And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die” Hebrews 9:27. “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgement” Revelation 21:27. “And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie but they which are written in the Lamb’s book of Life” Glory to God for another wonderful opportunity to learn more about Life and Death. We shall not die but live and declare the works of God. The following shall be discussed in this study; Eternal life (Everlasting life), Eternal Condemnation and Types of Death. God will enlighten us in Jesus Name.

ETERNAL LIFE John 3:15-16; Romans 6:23. Eternal life which is otherwise known as Everlasting life which means life without end. It means life that has no end. Eternal life is a continuous living even after physical death or rapture. You can only have access to Eternal life when you give your life to Christ as your Lord and Saviour and you continue doing the Will of God. ETERNAL CONDEMNATION John 3:17-19. Eternal Condemnation means total rejection without remedy. This happens when someone completely rejects the offer of accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour.

TYPES OF DEATH PHYSICAL DEATH John 11:11-14. This is the type of death whereby the spirit has left the body and the body becomes incapacitated. It is a situation through which the body remains inactive because the spirit is no longer in the body. Example of Lazarus’s death.

SPIRITUAL DEATH Genesis 3:1-11. This is a temporary separation between God and man because of sins. It is temporary because with repentance such a person will be reconciled back to God and the relationship between him God will be fully restored. Example of Adam and Eve, immediately both of them disobeyed the instructions of God, they died spiritually. They heard the voice of God and they ran away. They were naked. The glory of God departed from them.

SECOND DEATH. Revelation 20:14-15. This is a total or permanent separation between God and man. Second death is a lake of fire. It is purposely prepared for Satan and the fallen Angels. Those that rejected Jesus as their Lord and Saviour will end their journey in the lake of fire. Careless Christians and the backsliders that fail to repent will end up in the lake of fire. Do all you can do so that you will not end your journey in the lake of fire.

PRAYER POINTS:

1. I reject eternal condemnation in Jesus Name.

2. I received Eternal Life in Jesus Name.

3. I shall not finish my race in the lake of fire.

4. I shall finish and end well in Jesus Name.