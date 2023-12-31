Text: John 10:9-11; John 3:16; John 14:6; John 6:35; Revelation 20:15; Proverbs 18:21; Colossians 3:3; Hebrews 9:27; Romans 6:23; Deuteronomy 30:19. John 10:10. “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly”. John 6:35. “And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst”. Romans 6:23.

“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord”. God gives life but Satan gives death. God has placed life and death before us but God wants us to choose life instead of death. Life and death can be defined both spiritually and physically. Life is the existence of an individual. It is a characteristic that separates the living from the dead.

Death means the end of life physically. It is the opposite of life. This study will teach us what we need to know about life and death within the context of Christianity. The living is representing the Born Again individuals while the dead is representing those that are yet to be born again (1 Peter 2:10). God will open our understanding in Jesus Name.

What we need to know about life and death

1. Genuine Repentance and Salvation lead to life. John 3:16. When you genuinely repent from your sins and you are saved, you are transformed from death to life.

2. Jesus Christ is the ac- cess or way to life. John 14:6; John 6:35; John 10:10; Colossians 3:3. If you want to have access to life, you need to surrender all to Jesus. Your life is hid with Christ.

3. Word of God gives you life. John 1:1, 4. Word of God is God Himself and gives you life.

4. Life has victory over Judgement while Death is the beginning of Judgement. Hebrews 9:27. If you have life in you, you will live righteously and will not be judged while Death is living in sins and living carnally which will lead to Judgement.

5. Death is the wages of sins. Romans 6:23. The wages of sins is death. Once you start sinning and you refuse to repent, you will die Spiritually then it will lead to Second death which is the lake of fire. Revelation 20:15. God gives life while Satan gives death. We have been able to know different things between life and death. This one will lead us to know what to choose as children of God. There is nothing as good as choosing life, therefore, choose life.

Prayer points

1. I received life in Jesus Name.

2. I reject death in Jesus Name.

3. Oh Lord use me for your Glory in Jesus Name

4. I shall end my race with you Lord