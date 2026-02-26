LIFC: We’re Committed To Positioning Eko As Global Hub For Investment, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated the State’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business, maintaining safety, and fostering investor confidence.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the Lagos State Government’s ongoing efforts to establish the Lagos International Financial Center (LIFC), an initiative aimed at positioning Lagos as a global hub for foreign direct and portfolio investment.

He said the LIFC project, supported by President Bola Tinubu, will create a secure and favourable environment for international investors, deepen the capital market, and enhance financial instruments available within Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday during courtesy visits by the Council Members of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) led by its President/Chairman, Mr. Oluropo Dada, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa for Standard Chartered Bank, Mr. Dalu Ajene, at the Lagos House, Marina, respectively.

Speaking during the courtesy visits, the governor reiterated his administration’s vision to make Lagos the economic hub of Africa, emphasising a focus on infrastructure, human capital, urban safety, and inclusive development by ensuring that the city remains attractive to domestic and international investors.

He also affirmed Lagos State’s commitment to leveraging financial instruments to fund infrastructure, transportation, and urban development projects, all aimed at improving the quality of life for Lagosians.

The governor commended the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Standard Chartered Bank for their roles in deepening financial services, enhancing trust in the Nigerian market, and demonstrating long-term commitment through strategic investments over the past decades.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that several reforms and policies implemented by the Federal Government and the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have contributed to macroeconomic stability, including gradual reductions in interest rates, stable foreign reserves, and moderated inflation—factors critical to sustaining investment and growth.

Speaking on behalf of his institute, the President/Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Mr. Oluropo Dada, acknowledged Lagos State’s leadership in capital market participation and domestic investment, citing the use of innovative financial instruments to fund largescale infrastructure projects, including the Blue Line and Red Line rail initiatives.