Lieutenant-Colonel, Others Killed In ‘Foiled’ Boko Haram Attack –Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a lieutenantcolonel and many other soldiers were killed on Friday during an attack by Boko Haram in Borno State. The army said troops successfully repelled the attack but some of the Nigerian soldiers were killed during the battle.

Army spokesperson, Appolonia Anele, in a statement yesterday, said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai foiled the planned attack by Boko Haram around Kashimri in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, killing several insurgents and destroying their camps. Lieutenant Colonel Anele, said the operation took place under the coordination of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade.

She stated that the troops acted on intelligence that terrorists were regrouping to launch attacks on civilian communities and disrupt socio-economic activities in the area. She added that “the troops swiftly moved to the suspected locations and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, neutralising several of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The operation also led to the destruction of identified Boko Haram camps.” Anele, however, confirmed that the Commanding Officer of 202 Tank Battalion, Aliyu Paiko, a lieutenant-colonel, and some other gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the encounter. She did not state the exact number of soldiers killed in the battle.

She said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, had extended condolences to the families of the fallen heroes, describing them as “patriots who demonstrated exceptional courage in defence of the nation.”