Lies Won’t Make You President In 2027, APC Youths Tells Atiku

The All Progressive Congress, (APC) Youth Leaders League, has slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for lying against President Bola Tinubu.

The league in a statement by its National President, Comrade Rowland Oche Gabriel, said the former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has weaponised his capacity to tell lies as a strategy for the 2027 general elections.

The League’s criticism of Atiku Abubakar was in response to his misleading claim that President Tinubu’s administration is bribing opposition party leaders with N50 million each to destabilise Nigeria’s democratic processes.

The group expressed shock that Atiku told this lie in an attempt to turn the table on the ruling party after he was called out for colluding with other struggling politicians to truncate Nigeria’s democracy as emerged from their recent meeting.

The APC Youth Leaders League stressed that no amount of blackmail would detract from the fact that Atiku and his associates were found out plotting to remove a legitimately elected government through illegal means.

It said Nigerians should be concerned by how Atiku persistently schemes to crash the system ahead of elections he knows he would lose or each time he loses an election, which he has established as a pattern since he became a career candidate as proven by successive Presidential Elections since 2007.

“The League expressed concern over Atiku’s recourse to the allegation that the ruling party engaged in bribery of the opposition, noting that he provided no concrete evidence to support his claim, relying instead on hearsay.

“The League believes this unsubstantiated accusation was intended to incite Nigerians against President Tinubu’s administration, undermine the government and bring about its collapse.

“Atiku’s desperate tendency is equally reflected in how he and his cohorts rush to support criminals they embrace as opposition members simply because it fits into their plot of destabilising the government.

“They also castigate the government based on lies without having the honour of apologising or withdrawing their lies when they become obvious.

“The APC Youth Leaders League advises Atiku Abubakar to focus on refining his manifesto to align with the expectations of Nigerians, if he has such capacity, before joining the next election, which he still doesn’t stand a chance of winning because President Tinubu’s reforms have truly renewed the hope of citizens.

“Not even the Dubai university certificate, procured at mind-boggling costs, or hundreds of strategic meetings in his Dubai country home can equip Atiku to hold the candle to President Tinubu’s futuristic thinking.

“We consequently urge Nigerians to be on notice that Atiku has perfected his skills in telling lies ahead of 2027 and this will manifest in different forms, including disseminating fake news to provoke citizens to anger.

“The only befitting response Nigerians should have for Atiku’s lies as he dishes them out is to ask him to return to his country home in Dubai so that patriots can focus on building the nation.”

