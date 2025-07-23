Lidya Hassen Elevates Elite Lifestyles With Bespoke Concierge Services

In an industry where excellence is expected but rarely delivered with heart, Lidya Hassen has carved out a unique place at the intersection of luxury and culture.

As CEO of Lux Lifestyle Management, Hassen leads one of Africa’s most respected concierge and lifestyle design firms, catering to a discerning clientele that spans international footballers, business magnates, celebrities, and global influencers.

Operating from Lagos, Nigeria, with a global perspective honed through her roots in Ethiopia and career growth in the UK, Lidya has built Lux Lifestyle Management into a lifestyle powerhouse.

With offerings ranging from VIP travel coordination, personal shopping, and exclusive event access to interior design and luxury real estate advisory, the company is a full-spectrum solution for individuals who require discretion, precision, and sophistication.

“At Lux Lifestyle Management, we don’t just create experiences—we curate a lifestyle. We understand the nuances of what elite clients need and deliver it with elegance and professionalism”, Lidya says.

Her concierge offerings are as seamless as they are comprehensive. From booking last-minute flights to orchestrating bespoke shopping sprees or granting access to private events, her team works tirelessly to ensure every detail is executed with finesse.

Beyond traditional concierge services, Hassen has also positioned the company at the forefront of luxury interior design and furniture curation.

Her design ethos—Afro-modern with bespoke aesthetics—has transformed spaces for executives and celebrities alike.

Through global sourcing and partnerships with artisanal creators, Lux Lifestyle Management delivers interiors that reflect refinement, functionality, and cultural depth.

With a digital presence that complements her real-world influence, Hassen also engages thousands online through her lifestyle platforms.

Her influence in the luxury space goes beyond trends; it is anchored in authenticity, cultural storytelling, and vision.

As Lidya continues to expand Lux Lifestyle Management’s footprint across Africa and beyond, she remains committed to one principle: redefining modern luxury, one experience at a time.