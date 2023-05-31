Licence Revalidation: Customs issues deadline to offending clearing agents

Clearing agents who failed to revalidate their licences before June 5, 2023 with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will cease to operate in the ports and borders.

The affected agents include those whose licences were impounded and blocked by the service as a result of hacking between 2016 and 2019 under the old ASSYCUDA regime.

Of the affected 300 agents, it was gathered that only 100 people have come forward for due diligence.

The affected licences were used for releasing vehicles from the port illegally, otherwise known among practitioners as unpaid assessments.

However, the management of NCS granted the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) an amnesty to compile a list of its members affected by the fresh suspension of licences and present the list for an unconditional pardon.

According to National Secretary of ANLCA, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila, the amnesty was granted ANLCA on the impounded licences during a meeting between National Executive Committee (NECOM) of the association and the management of customs in Abuja.

It would be recalled that a former President of ANLCA, Tony Iju Nwabunike, in 2019 secured the release of about 300 affected licences that were hacked to carry out illegal declarations unknowingly to their owners.

But the Nigeria Customs System Audit has restored the suspension again this year 2023 during its renewal.

Mukaila said that the agents, who enjoyed the pardon, must now come forward for a fresh compilation.

He said: “At the twilight of Prince Olayiwola Shittu’s regime, the incident happened and even the president license was affected. We were able to seat down with the CGC and he saw reason with us, he gave back these licences.

“When I came into office, I found out that some agents were still complaining of their licenses being hacked and blocked; so I decided to put it in proper perspective. I wrote the customs and the reply came that the CGC has released all affected licences which was announced in 2019.

“The system is garbage in cabbage out, it is already in the system that these licences have issues. So, when system was recalibrated again this year, it started raising red flags against these names again even though they have been pardoned before.”

However, Mukaila noted the association recently wrote to the Customs Comptroller General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), again and subsequently held a meeting with the management team.

He explained: “The position now is that anybody that has enjoyed the amnesty before should come up for a fresh compilation for us to have a lasting solution. All the vehicles that were punched for assessment, they were nowhere to be found, these are smuggled vehicles, we don’t know how manage the customs did it that hackers were able to have people’s password and did declaration en mass.

“How come a particular company is assessing 50 different cars in one day? Another 30 different vehicles? What we are telling our members is that we cannot be going front and back. Those that have enjoyed the Amnesty whose names were not properly documented between ANLCA and customs should not feel relaxed, they should still come forward and register their names for us to have a comprehensive list.

“The 300 licenses which Tony Iju secured their release should also come forward for us to have a master list. Most of them are presently feeling unconcerned. There is a criteria, we are not looking for those who have unpaid assessment on conventional jobs between them and customs, they should go and pay their assessment, but if your licence by way of hacking was used for vehicles before customs advanced to the new NICIS 2, then you are covered.”