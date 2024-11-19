Libya’s Appeal Against CAF Verdict On Eagles Set For CAS Hearing

Share

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is set to hear Libya’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award a botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The hearing is scheduled for later this month. CAF had ruled in favour of Nigeria following an incident in which the Super Eagles were reportedly held hostage for over 20 hours in Libya before their Group D qualifier last month.

The football governing body awarded Nigeria three points and three goals, citing Libya’s breach of rules and regulations concerning the treatment of visiting teams.

In addition to the points awarded to Nigeria, CAF fined Libya $50,000. While the ruling boosted Nigeria’s standing in Group D, solidifying their leadership with 11 points, it left Libya at the bottom of the group with five points, effectively ending their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON.

The North African nation has argued against CAF’s verdict, seeking redress from CAS in an effort to overturn the decision.

