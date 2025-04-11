Libya Returnee Beaten To Death For Breaking Father’s Ceiling –Residents

Share

Mr. Kamoru Ojo who was accused of allegedly beating his 27-yearold daughter to death was said to have done that because she damaged the ceiling in his house and some other property.

It was learnt that the deceased became mentally challenged six month after getting to Libya. Our correspondent also learnt that Mr. Kamoru paid some people in Libya to transport her to Kano where he went to pick her and brought her back to Lagos.

Genesis

One of the tenants of Mr. Kamoru at Oshinlemo Street, in the Ojo area of Lagos State, who gave her name simply as Mama Nneka, said after Shakirat, the mentally challenged lady, came back from Libya, she became erratic in the community and in the compound, attacking everyone at the slightest provocation.

Mama Nneka said the victim’s mother had divorced her father, but her father’s second wife was not taking good care of her, which is why she was always erratic, but whenever she takes her medication, she will be calm and play with everyone.

She said sometimes, Shakirat could sit in one position throughout the day, without eating, but on March 26, 2025, her father went to work and came back to discover that she had vandalised the whole ceiling in the house, this annoyed her father who then started beating her, it was in the process she fainted and was rushed to the hospital where she was later confirmed dead.

“Mr. Kamoru later buried her in his compound, some of us the tenants never knew about it. It was one of us who saw the fresh tomb in the compound that raised the alarm and informed the police at Okomaiko Divisional Police headquarters of the incident.

“Policemen were immediately moved into the compound and the corpse was exhumed, and the father was arrested and the tenant who went to report to the Police was also arrested with Kamoru’s second wife.

But they were later released, but Mr.Kamoru was detained and later moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation. It was an unfortunate incident.

“I don’t know why people go to Libya of all places. I have not seen people go to Libya and come back healthy, it’s either they are into prostitution or they are kidnapped and ransom will be paid by the victim’s family in Nigeria.

It was her friend who advised her to come to Libya for greener pasture, unfortunately, she came back with mental disorder. “I also pity the father of the deceased, because he is an easy going person in the community. You hardly see him fight with people.

He is the vice chairman of the community development association of Oshinlemo Street,” she said. The man’s apartment is now under lock and key, while other tenants have ran away from the compound living behind only Mama Nneka and her children.

She added that, “If her mother was to be with the father, probably Shakirat would not have travelled to Libya and probably she would be alive.

“Mother is important in the life of every child. The father’s second wife didn’t take care of her because she was not the one who bore her.”

Libya

Another resident who didn’t want his name in print said when the deceased was sick in Libya, that it was the father who sent money to bring her back to Kano from Libya before coming down to Lagos for her treatment.

The source said the victim had mental problem and the father was taking care of her. He said: “She doesn’t greet, but one fateful day, Shakirat called me and greeted me, then I knew that she was getting better, that was when she started relating with people.

Three days before this incident, she came to our park to play with us before she went back to her father’s house. “Three days before the arrest, I saw her father and the father complained to me and others who went to demand money to fix our vandalised transformer from him, but we persuaded him to be patient with her because of her illness and the father thanked me and left.

I and others didn’t follow him to his compound, if we had followed him probably we would have seen where she was buried in the compound. “None of us followed him into his compound.

The following day when we went to collect the money as he promised, he immediately called one of his tenant and told him about the money to be contributed, until I heard the information on social media about the death of the lady, nobody knew what happened in the community.”

Spell

A man who identified himself as Mr. B, told our correspondent that what happened to Mr Kamoru was because he was under a spell, but only God knows where the spell came from. Mr. B said he was told that the deceased vandalised her father’s ceiling and some other property, which was why she was beaten.

He said he told the deceased father to take her to an hospital after sustaining injuries from the beating and he promised to take her. “When I told the father to take her to the hospital, he promised to do so, that was the last time I saw the father and the deceased.

I got to know about the death of the lady three days after and that she was buried in a shallow grave in the compound. I was surprised when I heard about it. “It was true I heard that she came back from Libya with mental disorder. Mr. Kamoru is a nice person in the community.

I personally have not seen him engage in criminal activity before now, that is why I think that what happened to him is because he was under a spell, because how can you beat your daughter to death because she vandalised ceiling and some other property in your house.

“Everyone who heard about the incident always wondered what happened to him. The elders in the community have been making move to see him and make effort to come to his aid, because of his relationship with everyone in the community.

Second wife

Immediately the second wife of Mr. Kamoru was released from Okomaiko Police Station, she bolted and left the house. She was released with one of their tenants who was also arrested by the police.

He also ran away and left his property in the house. Everywhere is under lock and key, except some section of the tenant’s apartment. My advice to youths is that they should be content with whatever they have.

Whoever that wants to get rich quickly will die quickly. Whoever is content with steady and progress such a person will definitely get there. Many people who have gone to Libya didn’t come back well.

“It is either they engage in prostitution or they are housemaids. Even those who engage in Internet fraud will definitely cry at the end of the day.

If Shakirat was contended with what she had in Nigeria before traveling to Libya, probably by now she will still be alive.

Greed is what pushed some of the youths to Libya, there is nothing special about Libya, may her soul rest in peace and God help her father.

“Majority of the problems of today start from parents. If Mr. Kamoru didn’t allow his daughter to travel to Libya I believe she will not have bothered to go there.”

Police

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said on April 3, 2025 at about 8pm, a distress call was received by the Okomaiko Divisional Police headquarters.

Detectives were immediately drafted to the scene and the incident was on March 26, 2025.

During investigation, it was revealed that the 27-year-old lady, Shakirat Ojo, just returned from Libya, she was beaten to death by her father, who also buried her secretly in a shallow grave within his compound at Afromedia area of Ojo.

Hundeyin said following the report, a team of homicide and scene of crime detectives visited the area.

The shallow grave was located, and the corpse was exhumed, and she was taken to a public morgue for autopsy, while the suspect have been arrested and is currently in police custody. The Police Spokesperson however said investigation was ongoing on the matter.

