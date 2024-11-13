Libya Deports 13 Migrants, Including 7 Nigerians

Share

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) in Libya has deported no fewer than 13 migrants, including seven Nigerians.

These individuals which include three Ghanaians and three Bangladeshis were detained at the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre and were deported for violating Libyan laws.

According to a statement released by Migrant Rescue Watch on its X handle on Tuesday, the deportees were flown out of the country via Benina International Airport, located in Benghazi.

It added that the deportation comes as part of Libya’s efforts to manage migration and enforce existing immigration laws.

The statement read: “DCIM deported 13 migrants (3 Bangladeshis, 3 Ghanaians, and 7 Nigerians) from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre via Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

“All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state.”

The incident also depicts the challenges faced by migrants in Libya, a country known for its central role as a transit point for individuals attempting to reach Europe.

