Libya Begins Mass Arrest Of Nigerians After CAF Verdict

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ruled in favour of Nigeria’s Super Eagles after they were held for over 20 hours at Al-Abraq Airport in eastern Libya, forcing them to miss a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya’s national team.

The development prompt the CAF Disciplinary Committee awarded Nigeria three points and three goals for the abandoned match, citing violations by the Libyan Football Federation (LFF).

The incident unfolded when the Super Eagles, en route to Benina for the qualifier, were diverted less than an hour before landing.

Originally scheduled to land in Benghazi, the team’s plane was ordered by Libyan authorities to redirect to Al-Abraq Airport, located 150 miles from the intended destination.

The Nigerian contingent was stranded overnight, prompting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the team from the fixture and file a complaint with CAF.

Ballon D’Or: Man City Snub Man Utd’s Request For Two Players

In its ruling, CAF determined that the LFF breached Article 31 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations, as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. The committee, led by Chairman Ousmane Kane, also imposed a $50,000 fine on the LFF, due within 60 days. Outraged by the decision, LFF President Nasser Al-Suwai'I condemned the verdict as "unjust and malicious," alleging that the NFF's influence within CAF swayed the ruling. Al-Suwai'I stated that the LFF plans to file an appeal within hours and, if necessary, escalate the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to secure "their legitimate rights." In response to the incident, reports from the Nigerian community in Libya indicate a rise in arrests and fines targeting Nigerians, further escalating tensions between the two countries following CAF's decision. Following the CAF ruling, a popular Libyan news blog, Libya News Today 1, posted on Sunday, stating, "All Libyan TV channels are urging the government to arrest the Nigerian workers who are working here in Libya without legal papers. They have to pay $500 plus taxes. The fine that Libya is accused of will be paid by Nigerian citizens who live in Libya. We have been subjected to injustice. We have no borders with Nigeria. What benefit are they to us? They're a burden on the Libyan people. They have to go back home." The blog has more than 188,000 followers on Facebook and 57,000 likes. The post was accompanied by a video of a Libyan TV presenter, who said, "Anyone who is living in Libya and working without paying tax is eating haram, which means sinful money. The government should make every effort to arrest all Nigerians who are working in Libya so that they can pay a tax of $500 and regulate their stay in the country by obtaining residence permits." Another Libyan site, Libya INF.TV, reported that Libyan stations wanted the government to start arresting Nigerian workers. "Those who don't have Libyan papers will have to pay a fine of $500 for taxes. If you refuse deportation, no mercy. The Libyan government will pay the Nigerian government from their citizens' money," the post said.

