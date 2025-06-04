Libya Acquires Shares In Afreximbank

Share

Libya has taken a key step towards its full membership of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) with the acquisition of shares in the African multilateral Bank, making the country both a participating state and a shareholder of the Bank, according to a press release.

The statement said that Libya acceded to Afreximbank’s Establishment Agreement in October 2024, becoming the 52nd African nation to do so, and marking an important step towards full continental coverage and advancement of the Bank’s continental integration agenda; through trade and investments.

“The acquisition of Afreximbank’s shares by Libya further strengthens ties with the oil rich nation and enhances critical support to the Libyan economy.

Target areas of intervention by Afreximbank include infrastructure and oil and gas, and export of manufactured goods to the rest of Africa, while also supporting regional integration projects targeting other countries in North Africa,” it added.

“Libya’s shareholding in Afreximbank puts the Bank in a strong position to support the government’s reconstruction efforts while also helping to deepen its regional connectivity through investments in critical projects such as the oil pipeline and road projects between Egypt and Libya, and the electricity transmission and linkage project covering Libya, Tunisia, and Algeria.

It reaffirms the confidence of African governments in their PanAfrican Multilateral Financial Institution,” said Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, of Afreximbank.

Prof. Oramah commended Libya for its investment in the Bank which demonstrates increased confidence in the organisation’s activities, primarily its mandate of transforming African Trade.

He noted that the shareholding in the Bank will help to expand its services, reach and influence in the region, besides enhancing its capital base.

In acceding to the Establishment Agreement, Dr. Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah, Minister of Finance for the State of Libya, highlighted the importance of the partnership in supporting reconstruction and economic diversification efforts in his country and said that the nation’s accession was a milestone in its journey towards rebuilding its economy and re-establishing its role as a regional trading hub.

