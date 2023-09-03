Liberty Stars Lift All Stars Unity Cup 2023

It was a befitting final to the maiden edition of the All Stars Unity Cup as the host team, Liberty Stars, came from behind to win the title, defeating IBB All Stars. IBB took the lead in the second half, but Liberty Stars equalized few minutes to the end of the game from the penalty spot after a player from IBB handled the ball in the box. After so much argument, it took the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to agree on the penalty which was converted by Liberty Stars.

With the game ending 1-1 after regulation time, the host team went ahead to win the game 4-1 on penalty as their goalkeeper, Ochei Taiwo, stropped three kicks to give his sider the victory. For winning the tournament, Liberty Stars went home with the top prize of N250,000 while the runners-up, IBB All Stars went home with N150,000. Ochei Taiwo of Liberty Stars won the Most Valuable Player of the competition while also winning the golden glove after helping the host to the title.

Speaking with our correspondent, the president of the Liberty Stars, Ikenna Anene, appreciated the Board of Trustee of the club and all members for support towards the successful hosting of the championship. The president promised a better tournament in the next edition while also calling on sponsors to come and support the competi- tion. 16 teams participated in the tournament and according to the president, more teams would be be incorporated ahead of the second edition.