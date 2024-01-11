Liberia’s Ex-chief Justice Sentenced to Life for Murder

Liberia’s former Chief Justice, Gloria Musu Scott, and three of her family mem- bers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The four were arrested and indicted in June last year in connection with the death of Charlotte Musu, who was reportedly Ms Scott’s niece.

In February last year, Charlotte was murdered by unknown people at Ms Scott’s home in Brewerville, north-west Liberia. The former chief justice had insisted intruders attacked her residence and killed her niece, reports the BBC.

But after a five-month trial, a court in the capital, Monrovia, last month found her and three family members guilty of Charlotte’s murder. The four women were also found guilty of conspiracy and raising a false alarm to law enforcement officers.

Throughout the trial, the accused maintained their innocence and pleaded not guilty to the indictment. Ms Scott’s lawyers said they would appeal the judgement. She served as Liberia’s chief justice from 1997 to 2003.