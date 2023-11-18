Liberian President, George Weah Concedes Defeat

The incumbent President of Liberia and the presidential candidate of CDC, George Weah on Friday conceded defeat after provisional results from this week’s runoff vote showed his challenger, Joseph Boakai beating him by just over a percentage point.

This is coming after the elections officials said with 99.58% of ballots counted from Tuesday’s election, Boakai was in the lead, with 50.89% to Weah’s 49.11%.

The results were a dramatic reversal from the election six years ago when Weah easily beat Boakai in the second round.

Speaking in a radio broadcast, Weah said, “Ladies and gentlemen, tonight the CDC (party) has lost the election, but Liberia has won. This is the time for graciousness in defeat, to put national interest above personal interest.”

“The Liberian people have spoken and we have heard their voice,” Weah said in an address to the nation, adding that Boakai “is in a lead that we cannot surpass.”

“I urge you to follow my example and accept the result of the elections,” he said, adding that “our time will come again” in 2029.

The concession speech given even before official results were announced in Liberia comes at a time when there have been growing concerns about the decline of democracy in West Africa.

The region has seen a spate of military coups over the last several years, including one earlier this year carried out in Gabon in the aftermath of a presidential election.

Weah said he had “the utmost respect for the democracy process that has defined our nation.”