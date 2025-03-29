Liberian Crisis: Gambari-Led ECOWAS Team Engages Stakeholders 

Share

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s Ibrahim Gambari, has begun efforts to resolve Liberia’s ongoing political crisis.

To achieve this objective, the ECOWAS team held crucial meetings with major stakeholders in the country.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, acting on the recommendation of the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the ministerial level held on December 11, 2024, in Abuja, deployed a high-level political mission to Liberia from March 23 to 27, 2025.

The mission was led by former UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Ibrahim Gambari.

In a communiqué issued after engagements with Liberian stakeholders including President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sarah Beysolow, the leadership of the House of Representatives, and representatives of the international community, the ECOWAS delegation emphasized the importance of peace and stability in Liberia as a prerequisite for inclusive socio-economic development and the deepening of democracy.

The Gambari-led team further urged President Boakai and his predecessors to work closely together to enhance peace, stability, and development while all stakeholders respect the impending Supreme Court ruling.

The delegation also called for the development of a clear roadmap to promptly resolve the leadership impasse in the House of Representatives.

Additionally, it urged international stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to find lasting solutions to the crisis.

“Finally, the mission wishes to assure all stakeholders of ECOWAS’ enduring commitment to supporting Liberia in promoting peace, sustainable development, and good governance,” the communiqué read.

During a meeting with the Speaker of the Legislature, Rochard Nagbe Koon, and members of the House of Representatives, discussions focused on recent developments at the Capitol Building, particularly regarding the leadership transition amid the ongoing crisis.

Gambari clarified that the delegation was not in Liberia as a mediation body, saying, “Liberia’s problems can only be solved by Liberians.”

He emphasized that external parties cannot impose solutions without the commitment of domestic stakeholders.

Speaker Koon reaffirmed his leadership’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and collaboration with all members of the Legislature in the best interest of the Liberian people.

He stressed that resolving the crisis was essential for stability and effective governance.

He also expressed appreciation for ECOWAS’ role in fostering peaceful and constructive dialogue, underscoring that unity among Lawmakers was paramount for smooth legislative proceedings.

