Liberia Reverses UN Vote Against Gaza Ceasefire

Liberia has reversed its vote against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza following a directive by President George Weah. “The Liberian Foreign Ministry has therefore ensured the reversal of the negative vote through the appropriate channels at the UNGA [United Nations General Assembly] and registered a new vote in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza,” the information ministry said on Tuesday.

The diplomats who voted against the ceasefire lacked President Weah’s approval, the ministry added. The ministry said that President Weah “has always stood on the side of peace” and that he had made “a passionate appeal” “for the exercise of restraint and consideration for civilians who are the real victims of the ongoing crisis” in a letter he sent to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month.

Liberia was the only African nation among the 10 countries that voted against a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during the vote held on December 12, reports the BBC.