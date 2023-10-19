Liberia Poll: Rivals Weah, Boakai Set for Run-off

With almost all votes counted in Liberia’s election, President George Weah and his main rival Joseph Boakai are still running neck and neck, meaning they are set for a run-off.

Weah currently has 43.8% of the vote with Boakai on 43.5%, provisional results show. A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to be declared the winner.

The October 10 election was Liberia’s closest presidential race since a civil war ended two decades ago.

The election commission released the latest results after votes had been counted in more than 98% of polling stations, giving Weah a slim lead of 5,456 votes, reports the BBC.

Weah, a former international football star, is seeking a second term as president.