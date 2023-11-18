Liberia Election: Tinubu Hails President Weah For Conceding Defeat

Following the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday congratulated the government and people of Liberia.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, lauded the outgoing President, George Weah, for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

According to him, President Weah’s great act of democratic sportsmanship is exemplary, particularly at this time in West Africa, when democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people.

Speaking further, President Tinubu extended his congratulations to the President-elect, Joseph Boakai, who won the mandate of the people.

He enjoined him to unite the country and build on the popular support expressed through the ballot box to deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

“I commend President George Weah for his sterling example, undiluted patriotism, and statesmanship. He has defied the stereotype that peaceful transitions of power are untenable in West Africa.

He has demonstrated that the outcome of elections in the sub-region need not become the propellant of violence and unrest and that the will of the people must always be respected,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also thanked the people of Liberia for peacefully exercising their rights and implored them to remain steadfast in the furtherance of peace and democracy.

Recall that Liberian President and African football legend George Weah had earlier conceded defeat to opposition leader Joseph Boakai.

Results announced indicated that the opposition leader was leading the polls with nearly 51 per cent of the votes in Liberia.

However, speaking as the country’s election umpire continued the result announcements, Weah said that there was no way he could overturn Boakai’s lead.

“The result announced tonight, though not final, indicates that…Boakai is in a lead that we cannot surpass,” Weah said.

“This is the time for graciousness in defeat,” he added.

In his speech, the Liberian president emphasized that despite losing the presidential poll, the people of Liberia won.