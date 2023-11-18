Liberia Election: Jonathan Commends President Weah For Conceding Defeat

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has commended the President of Liberia, George Weah for conceding defeat in the just concluded presidential election to the opposition leader, Joseph Boakai.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Liberian electoral commission announced that Boakai polled 50.89 per cent after tallying the ballots from more than 99 per cent of polling stations, while Weah had 49.11 per cent.

Reacting to the election, Jonathan in a post shared on his verified X hand;e (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, titled ‘Liberia wins, Democracy gains,’ said he was pleased with the outcome of the democratic process in Liberia.

The former Nigerian leader commended Weah for accepting defeat and congratulating his opponent ahead of the official declaration.

The statement reads, “Having led the West African Elders Forum (@TheWAEF ) Mediation Mission to both the October 10, 2023, general elections and the November 14, 2023, Presidential run-off poll in Liberia, I am deeply pleased with the successful outcome of the democratic process and look forward to a peaceful transition in January 2024.

“I congratulate the President-Elect His Excellency Joseph Boakai and urge him to be magnanimous in victory and seek to continue the efforts to unite and advance his country.

“I am also particularly grateful to the outgoing President His Excellency George Weah, who has just conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent even ahead of the official declaration of the final result by the National Election Commission of Liberia.

“By doing this, President Weah has exhibited an exemplary display of statesmanship and commitment to the peace and progress of his country.

“I am delighted that at the end of the exercise, Liberia wins, democracy gains, and our sub-region, ECOWAS, is better for it.”