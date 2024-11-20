Liam Payne’s Funeral Holds Wednesday

Share

The funeral of former One Direction singer, Liam Payne who died last month after falling from his Buenos Aires hotel room will be held on Wednesday, November 20.

According to the report, Payne’s family, friends and other One Direction members were expected to attend the private funeral in southern England.

“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves.” a source close to the family said.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death at the age of 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates, fans and others, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer their condolences.

He died from multiple traumas and internal and external haemorrhaging after the fall from the hotel, a post-mortem examination found.

Share

Please follow and like us: