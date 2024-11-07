Liam Payne’s Body To Be Flown Back To UK

Share

The body of pop star and One Direction singer, Liam Payne was released to his family on Wednesday to be flown back to the United Kingdom (UK).

This was confirmed by the public prosecutor, Andrés Madrea in charge of the case.

New Telegraph recalls that the singer died three weeks ago after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

READ ALSO

An autopsy confirmed that the 31-year-old had suffered internal and external bleeding and multiple traumatic injuries sustained as a result of the fall.

His body had been held in Argentina while local authorities completed further toxicology and laboratory tests.

Payne was one of the most recognisable names in pop, after rising to fame with the boyband One Direction in the 2010s.

A co-writer on many of their hits, he also achieved solo success with tracks like Strip That Down and Bedroom Floor.

In the week leading up to his death, it was revealed the singer was facing legal action from his ex-fiancee Maya Henry, who had issued a cease and desist order over what she described as “obsessive” contact.

Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, said the couple had been planning to get married.

Share

Please follow and like us: