Liam Is Not My Grandson, Mohbad’s Father Insist

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has reiterated his doubts over the paternity of Liam, his grandson.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the next day in a controversial circumstances that is yet to be unravelled.

His body was exhumed on September 21, for an autopsy by the Lagos State Police Command, yet no justice has been served almost two years down the line.

Following the controversies surrounding his sudden demise, Mr Joseph Aloba expressed concerns regarding Liam’s resemblance to his late son, which led to the probe of Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi and a DNA test to confirm Liam’s biological connection to him.

However, speaking during his latest interview on Silverbird Television, Mr Aloba stated that Liam doesn’t look like his late son, hence the need for a paternity test.

Interviewer; Liam looked like Mohbad?

Aloba responded; “No, with what I am seeing, he’s not my grandson. As a father, they are supposed to bring the child to me.

“When I demand DNA, they were supposed to say ‘Daddy go and do it at your convenient time. It has become public now. Let the court speak to that.

“I would only accept Liam as grandson if the DNA test says otherwise.”

