Hon. Lateef Ashimi is the current Chairman of Somolu Local Government in Lagos State. He previously served as Special Adviser on Education to former Chairman, Hon. AbdulHamed Salawu, and later became the Councillor representing Ward B. In this interview with journalists recently, Ashimi spoke on the activities of the council and other issues of public interest. OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI was there. Excerpts:

What are the pressing needs of Somolu residents?

What I think they need most is a conducive environment. With an enabling environment, people can go about their dayto-day activities. Infrastructure such as roads and education is also very important. Employment is also very important for the youths. So, we empower the idle ones cause like they say “An Idle man is a devil’s workshop”. We also do skill acquisition and regular and periodic engagement.

What developmental projects is your administration undertaking?

Since we came on board, we have commissioned some roads. We have embarked upon Light Up Somolu. By so doing, security issues will be directly attended to because when there is light everywhere, there is no place for hiding. And as we all know, sports is very important. Very soon, we will be commissioning a Sports Centre.

It has been completed already. Such infrastructure will help us dis- cover and nurture talents. Critically important, we want to embark upon Primary Health- care Centres (PHCs). We want to make sure that all the Geo- political wards in Somolu have a PHC. The state has already promised us new building for a General Hospital.

We have already acquired the land. The one the aged people are enjoy- ing now and clamouring that we should not stop is, the cash palliatives we normally do. We call it Renewed Hope Cash Palliative. We share 50 million naira to 500 people at the rate of 100,000 naira each. We have done it three times since I came on board.

How do you ensure fairness in selecting beneficiaries for the palliatives?

In order to be fair and devoid of sentiments, we operate an all-inclusive approach where all the communities in Somolu are well represented so that no one is left out. Food reliefs are given to about 2500 people monthly.

What’s the role of traditional rulers in your governance?

Of course, they are the custodians of our culture and tradition. We deem it fit to carry them along as I have said that we run an inclusive governance.

In order to ease their movement in the administration of their duties and obligations in their designated com- munity, we bought vehicles for the six royal fathers. By so doing, we let them know they are part of governance as well.

Why is inclusive governance crucial for Somolu’s growth?

We believe it should be a collective responsibility and no one should be left behind. Collaboration is an inevitable driver of growth and development.

Everyone has their impact to make in governance in a bid to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and that is why it is called Inclusiveness.

What legacy do you want to leave as Chairman?

I want to be remembered for good governance and transformational leadership. Before an administration can be adjudged good, there must be something impactful on ground. We want to be exceptional in all critical areas as health, education, roads and many others.

We have bought ambulance buses and also provided buses for our management staff to ease their movement from home to workplace. So, if you have touched the area of health, touched the area of education, touched the area of sports, and improved the condition of our people, I think the people will never forget our legacy.

Why should President Bola Tinubu be re-elected?

One of the things I have been telling people is that very soon Somolu will be declared the Renewed Hope City of Nigeria. This is not far from what I said earlier about ensuring good governance and transformational leadership.

For them to know that the Federal is working and President is working, It all boils down to what they are benefitting at the local level. If Asiwaju is not working, there is no way we will be using all the resources at our disposal at the grassroots level to achieve what we are doing now.

Point at any sector and I will tell you how Asiwaju has impacted it. So, the only way we can continue the good work at the grassroots level is for Asiwaju to re-elected in 2027. The sterling performances of the President at the Federal level is what is trickling down to the local level.

A message about your predecessor, Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu?

It was a fantastic administration. I normally tell our people that the personality behind our little achievements so far is my predecessor, Hon. AbdulHamed Salawu popularly known as Dullar. He has done fantastically well. He laid the solid foundation we now rest on.

If not for him, we would be starting from the scratch. But with him, there was no scratch to have started from. We met a solid foundation that enhanced our own contribution. In fact, the previous administration is the key behind today’s success.

How do you think the local governments can be made more relevant in Nigeria?

I believe that our local governments have more roles to play in the development of our country. We should all see local governments as institutions that should be strengthened for better performances.

In those days in Nigeria, local governments were given much responsibilities and I believe that the current federal government is working towards that with the approval of local government autonomy. In others climes, local governments perform much roles such that the state and federal governments are seriously relieved, and that also help the development of the countries.

In fact, in some parts of the world such as in the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, there is metropolitan police controlled by the local governments, they also control some airports and key government installations. I know we will get there soon with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

How accessible are you to Somolu residents?

My door is open readily to anyone who has complaints or in need of support. You can’t run an inclusive governance and not operate an open door policy. It is non-negotiable.

How do you want to listen to the yearnings of the people you are governing. That is why it is called grassroots and the essence of the creation of the level of government is to bring government closer to the people. We go to the streets for engagement also.