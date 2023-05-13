New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
LGCF Pays Waec Fees For Suleja Prison Inmates

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF), has paid Internet subscription and WAEC fees of inmates of Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State. The foundation also donated study equipment, comprising desktop computers, laptops, television and generator sets, printer, photocopier, as well as internet facilities, to the correctional centre.

Executive Director of the Foundation, Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, who presented the educational equipment to the centre, said the gesture was to assist the inmates acquire necessary qualifications and skills needed for gainful livelihood after serving their prison terms.

Olisa-Metuh noted that a critical aspect of the Criminal Justice System is, “the re-entry process, through which persons in correctional confinement are prepared for return to the community as reformed and useful members of the society.”

According to her, “a major part of the re-entry process should be ensuring that the inmates are equipped with means of livelihood; while for some, it will be skills acquisition, for others it will entail formal education.” The Executive Director warned that inmates who were not able to receive such rehabilitation while in custody would likely return to crime at the end of their prison terms.

