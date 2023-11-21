LGCF Commends FG For Release Of Inmates, Calls For Rehabilitation

A non-governmental organisation, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF) has said the release of 4,068 inmates is a major step towards addressing prison congestion in the country.

The Executive Director of LGCF, Mrs Kanayo Olisa-Metuh, in a statement, however, called for a concerted effort for the rehabilitation of released inmates.

Olisa-Metuh said the initiative not only aligns with international human rights standards and effective correctional practices but also resonates with her organisation’s mission to achieve systematic change in the overall welfare of the underserved.

The Federal Government had initiated a programme for payment and release of inmates with the option of fines not exceeding N1 million.

Mrs. Olisa-Metuh whose LGCF had carried out various programmes for prisoners’ welfare and integration of ex-inmates, commended Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the initiative.

She urged the Federal Government to take further action to ensure proper reintegration of the former inmates into the society so as to reduce the challenge of recidivism.

Executive Director noted that the work of LGCF “has been centred on access to justice, rehabilitation and proper reintegration of ex-inmates into the society.

“Whilst this initiative by the ministry will lead to decongestion of correctional centres and other positive changes, the government should take further actions to ensure recidivism is reduced and that the released inmates are properly reintegrated into the society.”

She stated that released inmates were sometimes left to wander, adding that this was the reason some of them went back to crime because they were not rehabilitated.

“We suggest that the government (should) look towards establishing halfway homes or centres for ex-inmates to cushion the effects of incarceration and ultimately ease their return back into society.

“This can be done by engaging in partnerships with civil societies and the private sector.

“We also urge the state governments to ensure that in establishing state correctional centres, provisions are also made to establish these halfway homes and centres” she advised.

Olisa-Metuh lamented that 69 per cent of inmates are awaiting trial, and called for judicial reforms that would speed up the dispensation of justice in the country

She assured the continued commitment of LGCF towards the “transformation of custodial facilities, and for a society that values justice, compassion and the successful reintegration of individuals into their communities.”