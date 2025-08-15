LGBTQ: Group Condemns Failure To Fully Prosecute Culprits

A civil society organisation, Inspiring Future Generation (IFG), has once again condemned the escalating cases of same sex relationship in the country despite the law put in place to curb the menace.

Lamenting the disturbing development, which was attributed to the failure of government to take prosecution seriously, the Covener of IFG, Comrade Olu Amuda, said the escalation of activities of LGBTQ in the country had continued to spur moral decadence among youths in spite of the stringent punishable consequences to offenders because the perpetrators continue to escape prosecution.

He said the offence of lesbianism, gay and bisexuality was a criminal and punishable act under the law if found guilty. He called for stringent implementation of the prosecution of offenders instead of granting them bail that gives them ample opportunities to subvert the course of justice.

Recalling some of the cases that failed to get full prosecution, he said in July 2020, 28- year- old Comfort Richards was arrested, interrogated and detained by the police for three days after being arrested at a birthday party in Lagos, where she revealed that her fellow schoolmate in secondary school influenced and lured her into the lesbian act, and she has since become engrossed in it.

Similarly, 22-year-old Habib Akinfolarin Folarin arrested along with his male culprit in February 2020 in the car park of a popular hotel in Ondo, Ondo State, who confessed to having been reprimanded over similar engagement with his school mate, ended up absconding to evade prosecution.

In both cases, there is a seemingly influence of peer group that has aggravated the immoral engagements of the culprits. He, therefore, said there was the need to reinforce moral teachings and orientations amongst youths by stakeholders in order to stem the ugly incidences.