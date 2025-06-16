LGBTQ: Group Cautions Students Against Peer Group Influence

Share

The President of a gender based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Women in Need Support Initiative (WINSI), Dr Helen Oniha, has called on Nigerian youths to shun vices, especially gay and lesbianism that is currently ravaging the country.

She decried the increasing lure of young boys and girls into the menace through peer group influence and irresistible gifts.

While addressing a group of students as part of her contribution to Democracy Day celebration in Benin City, Oniha revealed that the negative engagements of youths in same sex relationships across the country had escalated.

She recalled that in 2023, 17-yearold Adegoke Demilade, who was arrested along with some university students in lbadan at a gay party held in the ancient city and subsequently detained, absconded after being granted bail, while his whereabouts remain unknown.

Similarly, in July 2023, Gladys Kenechukwu Ugwuogor was caught along with some female accomplices at a popular hotel in n Mararaba, Abuja where there was a serious fracas amongst them after they were caught engaging in immoral same sex relationships during a party.

Twenty five years old Gladys, a graduate of Mass Communication, had during her university days been reprimanded and cautioned in 2014 by the school authorities for belonging to a group of female students engaging in lesbianism.

Oniha also lamented the case of 26 years old lkponwosa Bobby Osakpamwam, a non repentant gay activist with reported cases of same sex criminalities hanging on his head and a member of a notorious gay group that specialises in luring young boys into the shameful act.

He was arrested in June 2020, interrogated and detained before being released on bail, but later absconded to avoid prosecution.

She cautioned the students and called on the government to intervene, saying that the acts of sexually compromising same sex affairs that have permeated the lives of youths can be eradicated if appropriate legislation and enforcement mechanism are put in place to prosecute culprits.

