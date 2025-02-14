LGBTQ: Group Calls For Proper Prosecution Of Culprits In Nigeria

Share

A civil society group, Inspiring Future Generation (IFG), has commended the steps taken by the United States President, Donald Trump, to restore sanity in the country by ridding the place of any trace of lesbianism and other sexual obscenities.

The group in a statement said it was unfortunate that while the US is making effort to rid its society of the menace, a number of Nigerian youths are getting more involved in it.

The statement signed by the Convener, IFG, Comrade Olu Amuda, said hundreds of female youths between ages 20 and 39 had become deeply engrossed in acts of lesbianism and bisexuality.

While calling for full prosecution of arrested culprits in order to prevent them from escaping justice, he recalled that loopholes in the security system had led to so many of those earlier arrested escaping and never found.

Specifically, he recalled the cases of 38-year-old Lilian Elohor Asamaigor, Helen Okafor (27) and Mercy Nduka (22) that were arrested and confessed to the act during a discreet house party in 2022 at llasan New road, Elegushi Lekki, Lagos.

Many of the culprits, including Lilian Elohor Asamaigor and Mercy Nduka, who have now been declared wanted, have long jumped bail and absconded for fear of prosecution.

He also recalled a similar incident where 30 ladies including 30-year-old Benice Oluwatoyin Kareem were arrested same year 2022 for engaging in lesbianism and disrupting public peace at a location in Egbeda.

A very disturbing case is that of Victoria Oghenefejiro Otuoba, who had a notoriety in her neighbourhood for her wild exploits in lesbianism and bisexuality.

The 33-year-old Victoria, who was arrested at a party in Sapele in Delta State and subsequently granted bail along with Dupe Adesokan aged 22 years and Rachael Badmus, 28 years, amongst others, all of whom have absconded, while Victoria’s surety, who is a brother of her main accomplice, has continued to face police interrogation.

There was also the case of Deborah Oyenmwenwa Ajayi, aged 37 years, who confessed to have been introduced into lesbianism by her peer group.

She was arrested in August 2023 at a secret gay party held in Benin City but absconded along with several of her co-perpetrators after being granted bail in August, 2023.

IFG said based on the above, it had, therefore, become imperative for these cases to be properly prosecuted in the courts in order to stem the ugly occurrences.

