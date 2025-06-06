LGBTQ: Don Seeks Prosecution Of Escaped Culprits’ Sureties

Share

A university lecturer and anti-LGBTQ advocate, Dr Soji Dickson, has called for the prosecution of sureties of culprits of same sex relationships in view of the prevailing wave of abscondment after being granted bail with a view towards eradicating the menace in the society.

He spoke at a strategic workshop held in Benin City recently, organised to find a lasting solution to the criminal acts that are eroding social and moral values amongst youths.

Dickson, who admonished the sureties for encouraging the culprits by failing to produce them after being granted bail, disclosed that in the city of lbadan, Oyo State, a known lesbian, Mercy Oluwatimilehin Ayeni, who claimed to have been sexually abused and defiled at a tender age and later at age 20 years, was suspended from the university over acts of lesbianism.

He said she was arrested by the police in 2023 at a private party in lbadan while dressed in male clothing along with her accomplices. She was eventually granted bail but failed to report and had been evading prosecution.

In a similar vein, he said 19 years old Adegoke Demilade was arrested along with some university students in lbadan at a gay party held at a popular lounge in 2023 and subsequently detained for one week, and also absconded after being granted bail, while his whereabouts remain unknown.

“Another shameful scenario occurred in Benin City when Tes – sy Osemwenge was caught by passersby kissing and cuddling her female accomplice inside a car parked in the vicinity of a motor park in December 2018 as she prepared to embark on a journey to Lagos State.

“The culprits were subsequently arrested and taken to a nearby police station before being granted bail and have absconded and vacated her last known residential address.

“These shameful acts are pervading the society, and all attempts to prosecute the cases have proved abortive with the absence of the suspects,” he added.

Share