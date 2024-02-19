LGBTQ Advocacy: Police declare one Agbonde Michael wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Agbonde Afolabi Michael wanted over his alleged involvement in homosexuality and campaign for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ) rights and other unwholesome practices. The police in a bulletin issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, in the state, stated that Agbonde, a male, married, an indigene of Ogun State, Nigeria, resides at 4B Lateef Ibirogba Close, Alagbado, Lagos State.

“He is said to be of Yoruba tribe, a rights activist with a height of approximately 1.65m with an oval face, snub nose with no tribal mark.” The colour of his eyes was given as brown, he is said to be black in complexion, adding that he has a round chin, black hair and big head. It was stated that he has a wide mouth, full lips with straight and cream dentition. According to the bulletin, Agbonde frequently visits Ikeja Airport Road