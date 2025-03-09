LGBT: Oluwo Commends Trump For Restoring Sanctity To Humanity

Share

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commended the President of the United States of America (US), Donald Trump for ending policies protecting Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) rights by recognizing two sexes which are Male and Female.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that In an Executive Order issued by President Trump following his Inauguration as the 47th President maintained sexes cannot be changed and projected a ban on transgender people serving in the US military.

He also assured that government funds would not be used to promote gender identity, adding that a waiver for life-saving HIV care and treatment will not be applied to gay and bisexual men or transwomen accessing the preventive medicine.

Oluwo said the orders will restore the sanctity of humanity and bring sanity to the world’s moral practice. With the executive pronouncement, Trump is restoring the moral trust the world has in the US.

Oba Akanbi faulted the old practices of gay and lesbianism challenging the natural and fundamental reality, saying individual natural sexual attachment should be a pride.

He said the new order issued by Trump will renew peoples trust in the moral consciousness of the US.

A commendation statement released by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “The moral consciousness of the world is raised by the suspension of policies protecting LGTB rights by recognizing two sexes only -male and female.

“Ending such policies deserves the commendation of every reasonable individual in respect of sound moral standard”

“I especially commend the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump for putting an end to immorality by restoring the sanctity and dignity of human persons”

“The LGBT executive orders must be given every needed support to prevail. I learned some pro LGBT organizations are instituting legal action. They will fail. It’s a contest between morality and immorality ”

“As a Natural Paramount Ruler with authority and voice of note, I drum my support for the order and will promote the new policy in respect of human honour and dignity”.

