LGA Elections: NSIEC Distributes Materials To 274 Wards Across Niger

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced the completion of distribution of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all 274 wards ahead of the local government elections scheduled for Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Speaking during the final distribution exercise in Minna on Thursday, the Chairman of the Commission, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Imam, said the early distribution was to forestall any unforeseen logistical challenges.

He explained that while non-sensitive materials had earlier been delivered to the 25 Local Government Electoral Officers (EOs), the sensitive materials were now being dispatched across the state.

According to him, “The materials are being distributed to the 4,950 polling units, 274 wards, and the 25 local government areas. These include both councillorship and chairmanship election materials.”

Imam emphasized that the Commission had strictly followed all constitutional procedures to ensure a transparent process, noting that there had been no complaints from political parties, security agencies, or election observers.

He urged political parties to adhere to the peace accord signed ahead of the polls, assuring all stakeholders of a level playing field.

The NSIEC chairman also commended stakeholders for their cooperation and support throughout the preparations, adding:

“We must sustain this orderliness to achieve credible, peaceful, and acceptable local government elections in Niger State.”