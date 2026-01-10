…Says It’s Pose Serious Safety Risk

LG Electronics Nigeria is urgently warning the public about counterfeit televisions discovered in the market.

This alert follows disturbing online videos showing unauthorised individuals packaging non-LG TVs in fake LG cartons and labels.

‘These counterfeit products are not manufactured or distributed by LG Electronics Nigeria or any of its approved partners.

“They present serious risks, including substandard performance, electrical hazards, and a complete absence of LG warranty or support.

“We are deeply concerned by the spread of these counterfeit TVs and the potential harm to Nigerian families. At LG, consumer safety and product quality are our top priorities,” said Moses Osime, Public Relations Manager.

The company urged consumers to purchase only from authorised dealers, check for original LG factory seals, correct model details, and official warranty cards.

LG advised that if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is, and encourages customers to verify their product on the official LG website.

LG Electronics Nigeria appreciated the vigilance of its customers and is committed to keeping the public informed, supporting Nigerian families, and upholding the highest standards of quality and safety.