LG Upgrades Old Smart TV With WebOS For Owners

With webOS renew program, old LG 4K, 8K Smart TV users can now get a refreshed and more modern user interface, similar to the one found on newer LG models.

LG Electronics (LG) is offering the latest upgrade of the webOS smart TV platform to owners of older LG 4k and 8k Smart TVs, effectively evolving their smart TV into the ultimate home entertainment hub.

According to the company, the webOS Renew program from LG is made to enhance the user’s experience on LG smart TVs by providing software upgrades and new features without needing to buy a new TV.

“This allows the user to upgrade WebOS platform on their existing LG TV, with giving access to the latest apps, improved user interfaces, and better performance.

The user will get webOS upgrades throughout 5 years period quite similar to a new mobile device update, and feeling like a new TV purchased every year.

“The webOS Renew program will bring the latest webOS upgrade to every model in LG’s 2024 OLED TV lineup, QNED, as well as NanoCell and UHD TVs,” said Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria, promising users the joy of a new TV experience for the next five years.

He added: “We strive to provide life-enriching experiences for our customers by delivering a wide range of content and services on our TVs.

With more LG Smart TVs adopting the latest webOS upgrade, content providers and service developers will have more opportunities to spread new content, services and features to a wider audience.

“The selection of new OLED TVs is broken up into two series: the C4 and G4. They span sizes ranging from 55” to 83” panels, which can be found in the C4 line, up to theater-like 77” and 83” panels that are offered in the G4 series.

Nearly every model supports 4K HDR resolution with Brightness Booster technology, fast AI Alpha processing, and integrated webOS 24 streaming with access to more than 300 free LG Channels.

“With the latest version of webOS, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy an even more personalised TV experience with a Home Screen that greets users with recommendations according to their tastes.

The user interface is highly customizable, which means viewers can personalize the selection of content and services and access them with even greater ease.

And to make the process even more seamless, the Quick Card UI intuitively sorts diverse content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface that resembles mobile user interface design.

