LG Unveils Cutting-Edge HVAC Innovations

Share

At Mega Clima 2025, West Africa’s premier international HVAC exhibition held in Lagos, LG Electronics unveils its latest heating, ventilation, and air conditioning breakthroughs.

The company’s exhibit underscored a clear commitment to energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and the creation of healthier indoor environments, key priorities as Africa’s built environment continues to evolve.

LG’s showcased features a comprehensive range of advanced HVAC systems tailored for both residential and commercial applications.

Central to the display are smart heat pumps designed to reduce carbon footprints and AI-powered industrial chillers that reinforce LG’s dedication to innovation and occupant comfort.

Leading the lineup is the Multi V™ series, LG’s flagship Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system. Engineered for flexibility and high-performance efficiency, the Multi V is ideal for a wide variety of building types—from high-rise apartments and office towers to hotels and retail centers.

Its sophisticated inverter technology and intelligent load management allow it to respond dynamically to changing usage patterns and ambient conditions, delivering precise climate control while optimizing energy consumption.

The system’s modular design and extensive piping capabilities make it especially suited for large-scale projects that demand zoning versatility and aesthetic integration.

Responding to growing concerns around indoor air quality, LG is also presenting a suite of industrial ventilation solutions.

The Industrial Multi Advanced Ducted Systems offer robust airflow with quiet operation and adaptable duct configurations, supporting multizone environments in both new builds and retrofit projects.

Complementing this, LG’s Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) units improve energy efficiency by reclaiming heat from exhaust air to pre-condition incoming fresh air.

This reduces the load on heating and cooling equipment while maintaining a steady supply of clean, filtered air. For expansive spaces such as hospitals, shopping malls, and industrial complexes, LG’s Air Handling Units integrate seamlessly with Multi V systems to provide tailored solutions for air circulation, temperature regulation, and humidity control.

Share