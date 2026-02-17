LG Unveils AI-Powered Home Solutions For Middle East, Africa

LG Electronics has unveiled a broad range of AI-powered home appliances aimed at strengthening its position across the Middle East and Africa, as competition intensifies in the region’s consumer electronics market.

The company, in a statement, said it introduced the lineup at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA, held in Abu Dhabi. The exhibition, themed “Innovation, Forward Together,” showcases LG’s latest developments across clothing care, kitchen appliances, built-in kitchen products, and total cleaning solutions, with an emphasis on designs adapted to regional needs.

LG InnoFest is returning after a seven-year break and remains the company’s flagship regional event for partners and the media. LG said the event reflects its longterm commitment to MEA markets, where it continues to expand its footprint.

In the laundry segment, LG is upgrading its residential offerings with larger-capacity appliances that integrate premium designs and its proprietary AI Core-Tech. The products feature AI Wash and AI Dry functions, designed to deliver more efficient washing and drying based on usage patterns.