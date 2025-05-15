LG Sets To Unveil New Refrigerators With Innovative Tech

Share

As the nation witness a year buzzing with innovation and rising aspirations, LG Electronics is turning up the cool—redefining home living with refrigerators that are smarter, greener, and built to match the rhythm of the modern Nigerian lifestyle.

The Nigerian refrigerator market is set to witness a dramatic surge, projected to grow from $814.2 million in 2023 to USD 1,777.8 million by 2029, representing a robust 13.9 per cent CAGR, according to a report by StrategyHelix.

Urbanization, a rising middle class, and growing disposable incomes are key drivers of this expansion.

Despite this growth, average revenue per household is forecasted at just $46.27 in 2025, indicating that while demand is growing, affordability remains a central concern for most families.

Speaking about the new products, the General Manager, Home Solutions, LG Electronics Nigeria. Mr. Oktai Kim, said the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator marks a bold evolution in appliance design, blending mood, music, and modern cooling in one.

He stated: “As LG continues to innovate around consumer needs, Nigerian households can now embrace appliances that are just as vibrant and dynamic as the lives they support.

“In response to market realities, LG refrigerators are designed with three core values in mind: Smart Affordability, Enduring Reliability, and EcoSmart Efficiency.

These values resonate strongly with the Nigerian consumer, ensuring that LG continues to remain a top choice in households across the nation.

“From budget-friendly single-door fridges to high-tech smart models, LG offers a wide range of options that meet everyday needs without compromising on quality or innovation.

“As part of our vision for 2025, LG is set to unveil new-generation refrigerators equipped with next-level features that are already receiving positive reviews in international markets.

Consumers can look forward to: Sleek, modern designs with enhanced storage solutions; Advanced cooling technologies to preserve freshness longer and Eco-conscious engineering that aligns with global sustainability goals.

“This month, LG Electronics is set to launch a new line of cutting-edge refrigerators in Nigeria, combining smart technology, modern design, and energy efficiency to meet the evolving needs of Nigerian households.

The 2025 refrigerator lineup introduces several advanced models designed with the modern Nigerian household in mind.

Equipped with innovative features, some 2025 models include cool pack technology, which helps keep food fresh for hours during power outages, while others feature Ice-at-Door functionality for quick and convenient access to ice without opening the main compartment.

Together, these advancements deliver unmatched convenience and practicality for the modern Nigerian kitchen.

