LG Retirees Threaten Protest Over Alleged Delayed Pensions

The Association of Local Government Pensioners in Cross River has threatened to embark on protest over alleged pension payment delays and maltreatment of its members.

The Chairman, Mr Bassey Okosin, said at a press conference in Calabar on Thursday that many local government service retirees in the state were facing untold hardship due to delayed payment of pensions. “LG pensioners demand prompt payment of their monthly pensions, we also demand inclusion in the sharing of government palliatives.

“We call for the harmonisation of pensions, payment of arrears owed retirees in 2016, and settlement of gratuities for pensioners verified in 2024,” he said. Okosin expressed worries at the non-existence of a functional local government pension board in the state, saying, “this is a major challenge too.”

He urged the Cross River House of Assembly to pass the Local Government Pension Board bill to enable the board to commence operations.

According to the chairman, on Feb. 13, the association conveyed a message of its intension to embark on protest to the state government. “We have also sent a reminder, the protest will proceed if the government fails to meet our demands,” he said.

He urged the Cross River House of Assembly to pass the Local Government Pension Board bill to enable the board to commence operations.

Okosin said that the current pension payment process, which involved movement of vouchers across several government agencies was cumbersome and partly responsible for the delays.

Reacting, Mr Elvert Ayambem, the Speaker, Cross River House of Assembly, said that the assembly was committed to passing laws that would promote the wellbeing of the people. Ayambem said that every bill before the house would be subjected to adequate scrutiny to ensure that it would serve the interest of Cross River people.