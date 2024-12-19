LG Reforms Nigeria Caps 2024 With Multiple Awards For Innovation

Share

LG Electronics Nigeria has rounded off the year 2024 with various awards for its innovative and customer-focused products.

This year, the company achieved significant milestones, receiving accolades from various organisations and publications.

On September 26, the company was honoured at the Media Consortium Conference and Awards, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja for its innovations and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

The recognition followed its victory in multiple categories during the annual event, which explored the theme, “Meeting the Brands/Consumers’ Expectations in a Challenging Economy.”

The Group Executive Director at Omnicom Media GroupWeCA, Yinka Adebayo, emphasised the alignment of brand and consumer expectations to forge enduring relationships, stating that LG Electronics Nigeria has been at the forefront of innovation and customercentric household electronics that has made it the choice of many Nigerians.

To further show its dominance in the Nigerian market, the company won the Smart Tech & Innovation Leadership Award at the Entertainment Media Technology and Arts (EMTA) Conference and Awards, organised by BAO Live.

The recognition highlighted its impact on the intersection of technology, creativity, and consumer engagement.

