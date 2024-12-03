LG Reforms More Urgent Need For Nigeria’s Devt, Says Abbas

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed the urgent need for local government administration reforms in Nigeria.

He disclosed this known in Abuja yesterday while declaring open a national dialogue on local government and constitution amendment. He was represented at the event by the Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Abbas said it was part of the, “series of consultations to harness citizens’ views and preferences in our efforts at having a truly peoples’ constitution in the country.”

He recalled that a similar dialogue was held to find constitutional pathways to open up the governance and political space to “accommodate the very resourceful Nigerian women in our decision-making processes.”

He said: “Today’s dialogue focuses on a critical aspect of our governance structure: the local government system. Local governments are often referred to as the closest tier of government to the people.

“They play an essential role in delivering services, fostering community development, and ensuring that citizens’ voices are heard at all levels of governance.

“However, for local governments to fulfil these roles effectively, they must operate with a degree of autonomy that allows them to respond promptly and appropriately to the unique needs of their communities.

“Sadly, despite the noble intentions of the drafters of our constitution in instituting the local government system, it is evident that there are significant challenges that hinder their effectiveness.”

