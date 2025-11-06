LG Provides Solar-Powered Water For Community In Ilorin

LG Electronics has commissioned a solar-powered borehole and a free mobile laundry station for the Anfeyin Oja Olokuta community in Ilorin, marking its 16th such donation across Nigeria.

This Life’s Good Initiative provides thousands of residents with reliable, year-round access to safe water, while the temporary laundry station promotes hygiene and eases domestic burdens. The project was further supported by a service team offering complimentary maintenance for LG gadgets.

Head of Corporate Marketing for LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Paul Mba, said: “Access to clean water is a right, not a privilege. Our Life’s Good Initiative is about dignity, health, and hope. We’re proud to stand with Anfeyin Olokuta in building a healthier future.”

Government officials lauded the initiative, with Hon. Abdullah Bata, representing the Governor, stating: “The Governor appreciates LG Electronics for this support and hopes to see more of this partnership.” He added: “Water is life and any organization that supports initiatives like this surely places the life of the people on a high pedestal.

We hope other private organizations will also support LG Electronics to make life good.” Speaking through his Permanent Secretary, the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, commended the effort, saying: “This project is a testament to what’s possible when the private sector partners with government and local leaders.

Clean water and sanitation are the foundation of healthy, thriving communities.” The Chairman of Ilorin East Local Government, Garuba Lukmon Agbelere, expressed heartfelt appreciation. He said: “LG’s generosity gives us more than water and services, it gives us pride and a sense of belonging. This partnership brings real change to our community.”