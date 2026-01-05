LG: Procuring Court Order On Issues Already Decided By Apex Court Embarrassing – Osun APC

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has carpeted the state Government for allegedly making an attempt to procure court orders on issues already decided by the apex court.

The leading opposition party in Osun said it sounds very embarrassing to hear that the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke could ever think of taking the Local Government issues, which had already been decided by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, back to the lower courts.

Addressing a world press conference on Monday at the party Secretariat, Osogbo, the Osun state APC Director of Media and Information, Mongaji Kola Olabisi, alleged that the state government had planned to return to the courts despite clear judicial pronouncements reinstating APC-elected local government chairmen and councillors across the state.

Olabisi said that the party was concerned over fresh suits to be instituted by the state government at the Federal High Court and a Magistrate Court, which he said were intended to undermine subsisting judgments of superior courts.

He said the state government subsequently initiated multiple lawsuits in different courts over the same local government matter already decided by the Court of Appeal.

According to him, “The PDP/Accord Party-led Osun State Government has caused the institution of over 10 frivolous lawsuits across different courts and in different States from 18th February, 2025, to December, 2025, all in cantankerous demonstrations of its refusal to obey, respect and be bound by extant court judgments and the rule of law.

“This conduct can best be described as being disdainful of democratic principles and desperately daring against the sanctity of the Supreme Court judgment of 5th December, 2025.

“The entire judiciary of the country is further humbly notified that the judgments in Appeal No: CA/AK/15/2025 and the Supreme Court Suit No. SC/CV/773/2025 have jointly put to rest any purported claim of the Osun State Government over the Local Government Council allocations and subsistence of office of the APC Chairmen and Councillors.

“This is against the background of the latest self-deceit of the Osun State Government, which has returned again to the Federal High Court and the Magistrate Court in Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/291/2025 and Charge No. MOS/601C/2025, respectively, over the same subject matter already settled by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Olabisi also dismissed claims that the reinstated chairmen and councillors were seeking tenure extension, explaining that their only pending suit was to clarify the lawful tenure provided by the relevant law of the state.

“Similarly, members of the public are further informed that the reinstated Chairmen and Councillors have not filed any case to seek elongation or extension of tenure of their offices.

“The only suit instituted by these reinstated Chairmen and Councillors is the one seeking the determination of whether the reinstated Chairmen and Councillors are entitled to a tenure of three years commencing from their statutory first sitting as provided by the relevant law of Osun State.

He disclosed that the party had petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over previous instances of conflicting orders and urged the council to act swiftly to prevent courts from being misled into granting further interim reliefs on the same matter.

“The NJC is hereby urged to treat the petitions as stated above with dispatch to promote people’s interest to be civil and law-abiding in demonstration of their grievances.

“By the petitions above, all we seek to achieve is to ensure that the sanctity of the rule of law prevails at every point in time, thus discouraging people from becoming violent and lawless over any form of grievance.

He called on the state government to respect the rule of law and appealed to the public to remain calm, while commending security agencies and the media for their professionalism during the crisis.

The Chairman of Ifedayo Local Government, Hon. Samuel Idowu Abiodun, said the persistent procurement of court orders across different courts had become the major challenge facing local government administration in the state, describing it as a serious impediment to development.

He lamented that the state government had approached several High Courts, including courts in Oyo State and Abuja, despite the existence of competent courts in Osun, and was now reportedly heading to the Magistrate Court.

Abiodun, who is the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter, said: “Procurement of several court orders everywhere, every time is the major problem we have in Osun, it impedes development in the state, it has caused a lot of damages, because as a Local government Chairman, we cannot function under that process.

“They have gone to several high courts, they also went to the High Court in Oyo state and Abuja, not minding we have a court in Osun

“We are overhearing now that they are still going to the magistrate court, I wonder, after we have gone to several high courts and the supreme court, this is just an attempt to stop development in Osun state.