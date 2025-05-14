LG Primaries: Ikoyi-Obalende Residents Reject Consensus Candidate

Share

Residents of IkoyiObalende Local Council Development Area, have rejected the emergence of Mr. Bola Oladunjoye, as the consensus chairmanship candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the upcoming local government primaries, insisting on the selection of a true grassroots representative.

The community members criticised Oladunjoye for what they described as political opportunism, alleging that he only appears during election seasons and remains disconnected from the daily realities of the area.

“We don’t know him, and he doesn’t know us,” said one resident, echoing the widespread sentiment among those who felt excluded from the candidate’s selection process.

In a passionate appeal, the residents called on President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the APC to intervene and ensure that local leadership truly reflects the will of the people, particularly those who have been consistent supporters of the party and contributors to grassroots development.

Hajia Farida Lawal, a long-time resident of Eleshin Street in Obalende, voiced her frustration: “What is the reward for our tireless support of the party all year round, if, at every leadership selection, a few elite leaders impose candidates with no real connection to our community?”

Adding to the controversy, Mr. Tijjani Shehu, a resident of Ikoyi and employee of a multinational company, questioned the credibility of the vote tally: “How did Mr. Seun Akapo, who withdrew from the race and was absent on election day, receive five votes, while another candidate got 18, when only 20 delegates were accredited? The math doesn’t add up.”

