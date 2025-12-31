LG Polls: Umahi Extols Nwifuru For Endorsement Of Son’s Chairmanship Bid

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday extolled Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, for the endorsement of his son, Osborne Umahi, as the All Progressive Congress (APC) sole chairmanship candidate for Ohaozara Local Government Area in the scheduled August 2026 council election.

Umahi expressed appreciation at his country home, Uburu, Ebonyi State, while receiving various political, religious and community groups who paid him Christmas homage.

He noted that Governor Nwifuru’s endorsement of his son was a sign of gratitude to him, stating that he had sent his people to greet him.

“I am optimistic my son will make the best local government Chairman in the country”

On the forthcoming 2027 general election, Umahi declared that the South-East will vote massively for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru.

According to him, “The region’s interests are better secured through strategy, unity and constructive engagement rather than sentiment”

” President Tinubu has demonstrated commitment to the development of the region through major infrastructure projects’

The Minister enumerated various ongoing federal projects to include the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu–Onitsha (Nnewi) Road, the Owerri–Aba Road, and other major highways across the region as tangible achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Umahi emphasised that Nigeria was built on a tripod and warned against any action that would weaken one leg of the nation.

He noted that the South-east zone has been marginalised historically but argued that such marginalisation can only be addressed through wisdom, political strategy and national engagement.

“We can never win by sentiments, we can never win by hate, we can only win by strategy. When it is our turn to become President, we must be wise enough to position ourselves.”

Umahi assured his visitors that the South-east was now more included at the federal level and urged the region to reciprocate the current administration’s gestures with massive electoral support.