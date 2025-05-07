LG Polls: Sanusi Emerges APC Candidate In Ojokoro LCDA

Share

Former Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi, has officially unveiled his agenda after emerging as the leading All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant for the forthcoming local council elections in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Sanusi, who has been widely endorsed as the consensus candidate of the APC in Ojokoro, met with the leadership of the party and ward executives to outline his developmental blueprint and reaffirm his commitment to grassroots governance.

The well-attended meeting, convened by APC Ojokoro Chairman Hon. Jelili Oseni at the party secretariat, saw an enthusiastic reception for Sanusi, who was welcomed by jubilant party faithful and key stakeholders from across the council area.

Addressing the gathering, Sanusi emphasized that his aspiration was driven by a genuine desire to entrench effective and people-centered governance at the local level.

He outlined his policy priorities to include the provision of basic social infrastructure, improved primary healthcare and education, and targeted youth empowerment programs.

“My record during my stint at LASAA speaks for itself. I am offering myself as a servant-leader because I know the needs of our communities, having lived the better part of my life in Ojokoro,” Sanusi said.

“With your support, we will transform Ojokoro into a model of inclusive governance and development.”

Sanusi pledged to implement smart 21st-century initiatives that would equip the youth with relevant skills, promote small businesses, and ensure equitable distribution of the dividends of democracy across all wards in the council area.

He also underscored the need for consistent community engagement and the inclusion of women and vulnerable groups in the council’s development agenda, vowing to uphold transparency and participatory governance.

Sanusi was accompanied by prominent APC leaders and political heavyweights including Ipoola Omisore, Oluyomi Olaogun, Otunba Aremu Akindele, Adisa Owolabi, and Idris Salako, who reaffirmed their support for his candidacy.

With the party’s endorsement and strong grassroots backing, Sanusi is widely seen as the frontrunner to clinch the chairmanship seat in the upcoming polls.

